2020 Toyota Highlander

$49,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 8 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435987

9435987 Stock #: 20014

20014 VIN: 5TDDZRBH9LS035586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,869 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P235/55R20 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Wireless Phone Charging Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, works w/Apple CarPlay, works w/Android Auto, Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button, enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subs... Mechanical Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 68 L Fuel Tank Axle Ratio: 3.003 Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Premium audio system 3RD ROW AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.