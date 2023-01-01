Menu
2020 Toyota Prius

33,952 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Prime No Accident Plug-in Hybrid Navigation Leather

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime No Accident Plug-in Hybrid Navigation Leather

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

33,952KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10123422
  • Stock #: 12356A
  • VIN: JTDKARFP0L3158131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Leather Seats, Heated Seats And Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Assist and Warning, Pre Collision Sense, Laser Cruise, Push Start, Wireless Charging!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


This Toyota Prius Prime is greener than ever with its outstanding fuel economy, safety features, and spacious and comfortable interior. This 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

With the capability to run on either all electric or hybrid driving modes, the Prius Primelets you strike a harmonious balance between necessity and desire. Its sculpted design, aerodynamic shape, and lightweight materials, combined with its proven hybrid technology, all work together to enhance performance while maximizing and redefining efficiency. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. This hatchback has 33,952 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

