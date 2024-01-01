$28,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LC110214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7367
- Mileage 87,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
XLE AWD * LOADED | Leather | Sunroof | Push Start | Keyless Entry | Memory Seats | Dual Climate | Blind Spot Monitor | Alloys | Lane Departure | Forward Safety | Reverse Camera | Power Seat | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2021 2018 2022 Toyota 4Runner CH-R Highlander Honda CR-V Pilot HR-V Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-9 Subaru Crosstrek Forester Outback Nissan Qashqai Kicks Murano Rogue Pathfinder Kia Seltos Sportage Sorento Hyundai Santa Fe Venue VW Atlas Tiguan Chevy Equinox Ford Edge Explorer Escape Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Seating
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD / Moonroof / Push Remote Start / Blind Spot 113,382 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Sentra S HTD Seats / Push Start / Blind Spot 16,423 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S Pearl White AWD / Reverse Cam / Blind Spot / Heated Seats 116,590 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Toyota RAV4