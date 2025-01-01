$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV8LC072920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,700 KM
Vehicle Description
LE, 62700 kms, Alloy Wheels, Blind Zone Alert, Blue tooth , USB and Auxiliary Connectivity. Price includes Ontario OnDrive Connectivity, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee, vehicle involved in accident and repaired to the Specs, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Zone Alert
Blue tooth , Auxiliary and USB Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
