<p>LE, 62700 kms, Alloy Wheels, Blind Zone Alert, Blue tooth , USB and  Auxiliary Connectivity. Price includes Ontario OnDrive Connectivity, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee, vehicle involved in accident and repaired to the Specs, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.</p>

2020 Toyota RAV4

62,700 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

12956015

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV8LC072920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,700 KM

Vehicle Description

LE, 62700 kms, Alloy Wheels, Blind Zone Alert, Blue tooth , USB and  Auxiliary Connectivity. Price includes Ontario OnDrive Connectivity, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee, vehicle involved in accident and repaired to the Specs, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Zone Alert
Blue tooth , Auxiliary and USB Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2020 Toyota RAV4