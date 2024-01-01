2020 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Leather Seats / Sunroof / Factory Navigation / Backup Assist / Heated Front Seats / Led Lighting / Trailering Package / Lear Paint To Match Fiberglass Cab / Toyota Smart Key / Keyless Push Start / Driver Power Seat / Bed Liner / TRD Sport Two Tone 17 Wheels / Hood Scoop / ETC.

Impressive Reliability & Great Road Handling Power By Firm & Smooth 3.5 Litre Engine V6 - 4WD, Local Ontario Personal Use Truck According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Great Shape & Condition. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Vehicle Description

 Leather Seats / Sunroof / Factory Navigation / Backup Assist / Heated Front Seats / Led Lighting / Trailering Package / Lear Paint To Match Fiberglass Cab / Toyota Smart Key / Keyless Push Start / Driver Power Seat / Bed Liner / TRD Sport Two Tone 17" Wheels / Hood Scoop / ETC.

Impressive Reliability & Great Road Handling Power By Firm & Smooth 3.5 Litre Engine V6 - 4WD, Local Ontario Personal Use Truck According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Great Shape & Condition. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota Tacoma