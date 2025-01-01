$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Double Cab No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Lane Assist Push Start
2020 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Double Cab No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Lane Assist Push Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,732KM
VIN 5TFUY5F19LX915612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,732 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Push Button Start, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Keyless Entry!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
A refined, quality built truck that is rugged and powerful when needed while offering ultimate comfort and safety. This 2020 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 111,732 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Canopy
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
ADAPTIVE
Connected Services by Toyota
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat and 8-way power driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
144 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
GVWR: 3,125 kgs (6,889.4 lbs)
599.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
LASER CRUISE
5th wheel hitch
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Trailer Tow Brake Controller
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Toyota Tundra