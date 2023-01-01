Menu
2020 Volkswagen Atlas

37,888 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | 4MOTION

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | 4MOTION

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10132638
  • Stock #: APR11736

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,888 KM

Embrace the road ahead with the 2020Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, where innovation meets adventure.



Finished in a Red exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagens 4Motion system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power driver seat with power lumbar support, heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitor, auto start-stop, dual automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sportwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

