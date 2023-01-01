$38,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Comfortline PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | 4MOTION
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$38,990
- Listing ID: 10132638
- Stock #: APR11736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Embrace the road ahead with the 2020Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, where innovation meets adventure.
Finished in a Red exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagens 4Motion system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power driver seat with power lumbar support, heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitor, auto start-stop, dual automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sportwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
