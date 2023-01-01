$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline No Accident Beats Digital Dash Sunroof
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline No Accident Beats Digital Dash Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,387KM
Used
VIN 3VWGB7BUXLM022779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13547F
- Mileage 65,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Beats Audio, Sunroof, Navigation, Digital Dash, Ambient Light, Heated and Cooled Seats, Rear Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Blindspot Assist!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2020 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 65,387 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7J Tornado Diamond Alloy
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Wireless Phone Charging
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Keyless Start
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP 4-Cylinder -inc: available ECO function
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
TIRES: 205/55R17 91H ALL SEASON
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and memory function
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Volkswagen Jetta