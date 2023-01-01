Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

67,308 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE PEARL WHITE / PUSH START/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE PEARL WHITE / PUSH START/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,308KM
Used
VIN 3VWEB7BU4LM029382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,308 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLINE TRIM | Leather | Sunroof | Wirelss Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto | Sunroof | Alloys | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Push Start | Dual Climate Control | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2021 2018 2022 BMW 328i VW Sportline comfortline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Audi A4 Honda Accord Mazda3 Mazda6. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Wireless Carplay/Android Auto

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

905-290-1319

2020 Volkswagen Jetta