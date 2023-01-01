$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE PEARL WHITE / PUSH START/ LEATHER / SUNROOF
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE PEARL WHITE / PUSH START/ LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,308KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWEB7BU4LM029382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,308 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
HIGHLINE TRIM | Leather | Sunroof | Wirelss Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto | Sunroof | Alloys | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Push Start | Dual Climate Control | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2021 2018 2022 BMW 328i VW Sportline comfortline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Audi A4 Honda Accord Mazda3 Mazda6. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Wireless Carplay/Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2020 Honda Civic LX Pearl White Lane Assist / Collision / Carplay/Android / Heated Seats 63,346 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE Pearl White AWD Lane Depart / Carplay/Android / Heated Seats 84,420 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX Sunroof / Push/Remote Start / Dual Climate / Blind Camera 80,004 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Volkswagen Jetta