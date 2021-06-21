+ taxes & licensing
905-896-6133
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
905-896-6133
+ taxes & licensing
APPLE CARPLAY/ANDRIOD AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS LOCK/UNLOCK, ALLOY WHEELS
Spice up your daily commute with this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta! Redesigned just last year, youll enjoy plenty of new innovative technology and an elevated and luxurious experience without the premium price tag. Finished in a Pure White exterior and complimented by a Black Leatherette interior, this is one sharp Sedan. Pop open the hood and reveal a 1.4L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to an eight(8) speed automatic transmission. Stepping inside the cabin, this Jetta comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, heated seats, rear view camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power lock, power sunroof, touch screen infotainment system, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more. Hurry in and start your day right with this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8