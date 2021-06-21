Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

24,128 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-896-6133

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline SUNOORF|LEATHER|BLINDSPOT ALERT|RCTA

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline SUNOORF|LEATHER|BLINDSPOT ALERT|RCTA

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

905-896-6133

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

24,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7410227
  • Stock #: APRR10098
  • VIN: 3VWEB7BUXLM015953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,128 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY/ANDRIOD AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS LOCK/UNLOCK, ALLOY WHEELS


Spice up your daily commute with this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta! Redesigned just last year, youll enjoy plenty of new innovative technology and an elevated and luxurious experience without the premium price tag. Finished in a Pure White exterior and complimented by a Black Leatherette interior, this is one sharp Sedan. Pop open the hood and reveal a 1.4L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to an eight(8) speed automatic transmission. Stepping inside the cabin, this Jetta comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, heated seats, rear view camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power lock, power sunroof, touch screen infotainment system, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more. Hurry in and start your day right with this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

