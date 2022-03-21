Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

47,057 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

47,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8971324
  • Stock #: APR10196
  • VIN: 3VWEB7BU9LM056915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Spice up your daily commute with this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta! Redesigned just last year, youll enjoy plenty of new innovative technology and an elevated and luxurious experience without the premium price tag.



Finished in a Pure White exterior and complimented by a Black Leatherette interior, this is one sharp Sedan. Pop open the hood and reveal a 1.4L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to an eight(8) speed automatic transmission.



Stepping inside the cabin, this Jetta comes equipped with air conditioning, dual-zone climate control, heated seats, rearview camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power lock, power sunroof, touch screen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more.



Hurry in and start your day right with this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

