77,841 KM

$29,990

HIGHLINE

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,841 KM

Vehicle Description


2020 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE

Comes with heated seats, backup camera, leather seats, automatic seats, cruise control, am/fm stereo, bluetooth and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

