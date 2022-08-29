$28,989+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- VIN: 3VWEB7BU6LM071386
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,595 KM
This Volkswagen Jetta Highline, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission, and generates 5.9 highway/7.8 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 68595 kilometers! Volkswagen Jetta Highline Options: This Volkswagen Jetta Highline offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, CD Player, MP3 Player. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks. Visit Us: Find this Volkswagen Jetta Highline at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
