2020 Volkswagen Passat

119,245 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

COMFORTLINE

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

119,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9058630
  • Stock #: 003394
  • VIN: 1vwaa7a31lc003394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,245 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT COMFORTLINE

Comes with heated seats, bluetooth, cruise control, backup camera, am/fm stereo and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email B Town Auto Sales

