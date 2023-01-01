2020 Volkswagen Passat

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 1 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 12008

VIN: 1VWUA7A39LC004807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,143 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors PERIMETER ALARM Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.88 Axle Ratio Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Wheels: 7J x 17" Gaodi Alloy Tires: 215/55R17 94H AS -inc: Low rolling resistance Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and power driver seat w/manual height adjustment Engine: 2.0L TSI 174HP 4-Cylinder Radio: 6.33" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple Carplay, MirrorLink), SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, 6 speakers and USB port (x2)

