$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
4Motion
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
4Motion
Location
LaVault Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
647-966-4391
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan | Black on White | Clean Carfax
💰 $15,999 + TAX & LICENSING
📏 174,000 KM
🎨 Black Exterior | White Interior
✅ Clean Title | No Accidents
📍 LaVault Auto Group – Mississauga, ON
⭐ Vehicle Highlights
✔ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth & fuel-efficient
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Clean Carfax – No Accidents
✔ Premium White Interior
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
✔ Well Maintained & Road Ready
🛡 Purchase Options
✅ Financing Available
✅ Extended Warranty Packages Available
✅ Trade-Ins Welcome
✅ Safety Certification Available
📍 LaVault Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
6479664391
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
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Powertrain
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647-966-4391