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<p>🚙 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan | Black on White | Clean Carfax<br>💰 $15,999 + TAX & LICENSING<br>📏 174,000 KM<br>🎨 Black Exterior | White Interior<br>✅ Clean Title | No Accidents<br>📍 LaVault Auto Group – Mississauga, ON</p><p>⭐ Vehicle Highlights</p><p>✔ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth & fuel-efficient<br>✔ Automatic Transmission<br>✔ Clean Carfax – No Accidents<br>✔ Premium White Interior<br>✔ Backup Camera<br>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br>✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>✔ Heated Front Seats<br>✔ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br>✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>✔ Cruise Control<br>✔ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area<br>✔ Well Maintained & Road Ready</p><p>🛡 Purchase Options</p><p>✅ Financing Available<br>✅ Extended Warranty Packages Available<br>✅ Trade-Ins Welcome<br>✅ Safety Certification Available</p><p>📍 LaVault Auto Group<br>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12<br>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p>6479664391</p>

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

4Motion

Watch This Vehicle
14499187.825278701?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34013

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

4Motion

Location

LaVault Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

647-966-4391

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX5LM120824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan | Black on White | Clean Carfax
💰 $15,999 + TAX & LICENSING
📏 174,000 KM
🎨 Black Exterior | White Interior
✅ Clean Title | No Accidents
📍 LaVault Auto Group – Mississauga, ON

⭐ Vehicle Highlights

✔ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth & fuel-efficient
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Clean Carfax – No Accidents
✔ Premium White Interior
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
✔ Well Maintained & Road Ready

🛡 Purchase Options

✅ Financing Available
✅ Extended Warranty Packages Available
✅ Trade-Ins Welcome
✅ Safety Certification Available

📍 LaVault Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

6479664391

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 215/65R17 99H All-Season

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and driver 2-way power lumbar support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LaVault Auto Group

LaVault Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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647-966-4391

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

LaVault Auto Group

647-966-4391

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan