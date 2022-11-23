2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 8 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

11876F VIN: 3VV4B7AX6LM145921

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,814 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory function and driver 2-way power lumbar support Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 400w Regular Amplifier Radio: Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers plus subwoofer, USB port (x3), 8.0" touchscreen infotainment system w/CD player, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), voic... Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Standard suspension Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic 3.33 Axle Ratio Regenerative Alternator 69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,310 kgs (5,093 lbs) Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP Full-Time All-Wheel 550.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist Premium audio system Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Forward Crash Sensor

