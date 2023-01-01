2021 Acura TLX

$41,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 2 9 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,294 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Wireless Phone Charging Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank 3.59 AXLE RATIO Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Engine: 2.0L L4 Turbo Tires: P255/40R19 96W Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seats w/4-way power lumbar support

