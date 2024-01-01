Menu
2021 Audi A4

73,877 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

73,877KM
Used
VIN WAUABAF44MN008898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7192
  • Mileage 73,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Komfort Quattro l | Backup Camera with Sensors | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Push Start | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry | Leather | Power Seats | Alloys | Drive Mode Select | LED Lighting | and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2022 2020 2019 2023 Audi S4 S5 A5 A3 S3 BMW 3Series 330 340 5Series 530 540 AWD Mercedes C-Class C300 C400 Eclass E250 E350 E400 Cadillac ATS CTS CT4 CT5 VW Jetta Passat Sportline Highline Golf Infinity Q50 Q60 Lexus IS200 IS300 IS350 Acura TLX Integra Genesis G80 G70. The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

