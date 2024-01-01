$35,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Audi A4
Sedan KOMFORT QUATTRO / SUNROOF / HTD STEERING / LEATHER / PWR SEATS
2021 Audi A4
Sedan KOMFORT QUATTRO / SUNROOF / HTD STEERING / LEATHER / PWR SEATS
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
73,877KM
Used
VIN WAUABAF44MN008898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7192
- Mileage 73,877 KM
Vehicle Description
Komfort Quattro l | Backup Camera with Sensors | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Push Start | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry | Leather | Power Seats | Alloys | Drive Mode Select | LED Lighting | and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2022 2020 2019 2023 Audi S4 S5 A5 A3 S3 BMW 3Series 330 340 5Series 530 540 AWD Mercedes C-Class C300 C400 Eclass E250 E350 E400 Cadillac ATS CTS CT4 CT5 VW Jetta Passat Sportline Highline Golf Infinity Q50 Q60 Lexus IS200 IS300 IS350 Acura TLX Integra Genesis G80 G70. The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
2021 Audi A4