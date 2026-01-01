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<strong>2021 Audi Q3 Technik finished in White delivers premium compact SUV luxury, advanced technology, and refined performance in a sleek and practical package.</strong><span> With its upscale interior and modern design, the Q3 Technik offers a perfect balance of comfort and everyday usability.</span> <span>At its core is a </span><strong>2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive</strong><span>, delivering responsive performance, smooth handling, and confident traction in all conditions.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Technik Trim</span></li> <li><span>quattro All-Wheel Drive</span></li> <li><span>Premium Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Sunroof</span></li> <li><span>Virtual Cockpit Digital Cluster</span></li> <li><span>MMI Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Ambient Lighting</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2021 Audi Q3

101,955 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Audi Q3

Technik

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14033278

2021 Audi Q3

Technik

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14033278
  2. 14033278
  3. 14033278
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$CALL

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Used
101,955KM
VIN WA1FECF37M1038785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,955 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Audi Q3 Technik finished in White delivers premium compact SUV luxury, advanced technology, and refined performance in a sleek and practical package. With its upscale interior and modern design, the Q3 Technik offers a perfect balance of comfort and everyday usability.




At its core is a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, delivering responsive performance, smooth handling, and confident traction in all conditions.




Factory options included:

  • Technik Trim
  • quattro All-Wheel Drive
  • Premium Leather Interior
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Virtual Cockpit Digital Cluster
  • MMI Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Navigation System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • 360° Camera
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Power Tailgate
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • Alloy Wheels






At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Audi Q3