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2021 Audi Q3
Technik
2021 Audi Q3
Technik
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
101,955KM
VIN WA1FECF37M1038785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,955 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Audi Q3 Technik finished in White delivers premium compact SUV luxury, advanced technology, and refined performance in a sleek and practical package. With its upscale interior and modern design, the Q3 Technik offers a perfect balance of comfort and everyday usability.
At its core is a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, delivering responsive performance, smooth handling, and confident traction in all conditions.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, delivering responsive performance, smooth handling, and confident traction in all conditions.
Factory options included:
- Technik Trim
- quattro All-Wheel Drive
- Premium Leather Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Virtual Cockpit Digital Cluster
- MMI Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- 360° Camera
- Ambient Lighting
- Power Tailgate
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Audi Q3