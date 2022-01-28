Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Audi Q3

18,785 KM

Details Description Features

$43,525

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,525

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

45 Komfort 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q3

45 Komfort 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$43,525

+ taxes & licensing

18,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164390
  • Stock #: P2689
  • VIN: WA1AECF30M1037326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package, Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2019 Audi Q8 55 Tech...
 11,294 KM
$91,068 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 34,115 KM
$38,347 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 25,770 KM
$35,378 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory