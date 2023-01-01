Menu
2021 Audi Q5

52,483 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv S-Line No Accident Blindspot Navigation Lane Assist

2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv S-Line No Accident Blindspot Navigation Lane Assist

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,483KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932750
  • Stock #: 12444
  • VIN: WA1EAAFY8M2009362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Brown Interior, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Active lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense, Audi Side Assist!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


This 2021 Audi Q5 is easily one of the most modern and technologically advanced crossover SUV's within its segment, easily besting the fiercest competition in its class. This 2021 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

This 2021 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This SUV has 52,483 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Blind spot sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

