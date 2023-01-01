2021 Audi Q5

$45,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 4 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9932750

9932750 Stock #: 12444

12444 VIN: WA1EAAFY8M2009362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,483 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Blind spot sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.