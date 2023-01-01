2021 Audi Q5

$42,579 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 1 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9967292

9967292 Stock #: 23P3468A

23P3468A VIN: WA1FAAFY1M2026332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 92,174 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.