$42,579+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,579
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
45 Technik quattro
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$42,579
+ taxes & licensing
92,174KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9967292
- Stock #: 23P3468A
- VIN: WA1FAAFY1M2026332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 92,174 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2