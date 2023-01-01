Menu
2021 Audi Q5

92,174 KM

Details Features

$42,579

+ tax & licensing
$42,579

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5

45 Technik quattro

2021 Audi Q5

45 Technik quattro

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$42,579

+ taxes & licensing

92,174KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967292
  • Stock #: 23P3468A
  • VIN: WA1FAAFY1M2026332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,174 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

