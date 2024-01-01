$47,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q7
55 Progressiv NAV | VENTED SEATS | PANO ROOF | FRONT CAM | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR20164
- Mileage 73,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the extraordinary power and elegance of the 2021Audi Q7 55 Progressiv, where luxury meets invigorating performance.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 engine with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, drive memory seat, in-dash navigation, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated and ventilated front seats, front dual automatic climate control, rear climate control with heated seats, power-folding 3rd-row seats, blind-spot monitor, parking assist, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilarationthis2021Audi Q7 55 Progressivwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
