$47,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q7
Progressiv S-Line No Accident Black Optics 360CAM Cooled Seats
2021 Audi Q7
Progressiv S-Line No Accident Black Optics 360CAM Cooled Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,251KM
VIN WA1MXAF7XMD016870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,251 KM
Vehicle Description
S-Line, Low Mileage, 360 Camera, Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated & Cooled Front seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Audi Pre Sense, Side Assist, Park A
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With high-quality interior features and the latest technology, youll never want to step out of this stylish, comfortable Audi Q7. This 2021 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
When designing this 2021 Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This low mileage SUV has just 46,251 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
