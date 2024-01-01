$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Audi Q8
Progressiv S-Line No Accident Black Optics 360CAM Adaptive Cruise
2021 Audi Q8
Progressiv S-Line No Accident Black Optics 360CAM Adaptive Cruise
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,872KM
VIN WA1DVAF10MD030763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,872 KM
Vehicle Description
S-Line Black Optics, Audi Sport 22-inch wheels, Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto, 360 Camera, Digital Dash, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Audi Pre Sense, Side Assist, Intersection A
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Audi hasnt skimped on the Q8, making it the unmatched, unchallenged SUV in its class. This 2021 Audi Q8 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
As the latest and most advanced in the sports SUV world, this Audi Q8 is the perfect answer to the X6 and GLE Coupe. Aggressive, sleek and built around the driver and passengers, the Q8 is by far the most advanced of the sports SUV's, providing agile handling, more than adequate power figures and an up-class interior built to perfection with the most luxurious materials and surfaces.This SUV has 59,658 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar and driver memory
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services plus Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Safety
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
85 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic
68-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.0L TFSI 6 Cylinder 335 HP
GVWR: 2,935 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
TBA Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Audi Q8