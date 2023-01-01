Menu
2021 Bentley Bentayga

11,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Bentley Bentayga

2021 Bentley Bentayga

V8 AWD

2021 Bentley Bentayga

V8 AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 038435
  VIN: SJAAM2ZV2MC038435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Crystal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 BENTLEY BENTAYGA V8 AWD

This SUV comes with a 4.0 Liter Twin Turbo Premium V-8 Engine that produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Bentley claims engine will take the 5,400-pound Bentayga V8 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, to 100 mph in 9.9 seconds, and to a top speed of 180 mph

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

