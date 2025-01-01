$37,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive ///M No Accident Ivory Leather Navigation Sunroof
2021 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive ///M No Accident Ivory Leather Navigation Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,804KM
VIN 3MW5R7J00M8B58320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18040
- Mileage 57,804 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $39,995 Finance Price: $37,995 M SPORT package, Ivory Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Safety, Active Blind Spot Detection, Park A
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With near-perfect weight balance and refined road manners, its easy to see why the BMW 3 Series has been a true sports car for over 40 years. This 2021 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With modern technology, a smooth riding suspension, and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This sedan has 57,804 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With near-perfect weight balance and refined road manners, its easy to see why the BMW 3 Series has been a true sports car for over 40 years. This 2021 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With modern technology, a smooth riding suspension, and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This sedan has 57,804 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive ///M No Accident Ivory Leather Navigation Sunroof 57,804 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara No Accident Leather Bluetooth Removable Top w/Soft Top Remote Start 186,574 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray No Accident White Leather BOSE 10,750 KM $87,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 BMW 3 Series