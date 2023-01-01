Menu
2021 BMW 530

87,059 KM

$CALL

$CALL

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

i xDrive

i xDrive

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$CALL

87,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 591576T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

