$22,880+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X1
Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
2021 BMW X1
Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$22,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,440 KM
Vehicle Description
*NO ACCIDENT/CLEAN CARFAX* *NAVIGATION* *M-SPORT PACKAGE* *AWD* *HEATED SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2021 Make: BMW Model: X1 Trim: 28i Kms: 90,440KM finance Price: $22,880 cash price: $23,880. Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful 2021 BMW X1 XDrive with 90,440kms!! NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX For the affordable price of $37,780+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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