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*NO ACCIDENT/CLEAN CARFAX* *NAVIGATION* *M-SPORT PACKAGE* *AWD* *HEATED SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2021 Make: BMW Model: X1 Trim: 28i Kms: 90,440KM finance Price: $22,880 cash price: $23,880. Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful 2021 BMW X1 XDrive with 90,440kms!! NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX For the affordable price of $37,780+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty.

2021 BMW X1

90,440 KM

Details Description Features

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
14519380

2021 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

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$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
90,440KM
VIN WBXJG9C01M5U20457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,440 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT/CLEAN CARFAX* *NAVIGATION* *M-SPORT PACKAGE* *AWD* *HEATED SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2021 Make: BMW Model: X1 Trim: 28i Kms: 90,440KM finance Price: $22,880 cash price: $23,880. Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful 2021 BMW X1 XDrive with 90,440kms!! NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX For the affordable price of $37,780+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Teleservices
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
ConnectedDrive services
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
145 kgs (4
729 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

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1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

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416-606-XXXX

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416-606-7758

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$22,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2021 BMW X1