$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i No Accident Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i No Accident Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,073KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXCR6C02M9F96684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,073 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Digital Dash, Ambient Lighting, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Decadent and minimalist in equal measure, the interior of this beautiful BMW X5 is classy, tasteful, and endlessly elegant. This 2021 BMW X5 is for sale today in Mississauga.
One of BMWs best sellers, this 2021 X5, returns with a bold and commanding exterior design, and a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. The cabin will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This SUV has 67,073 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. This ultra modern BMW X5 xDrive40i comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Decadent and minimalist in equal measure, the interior of this beautiful BMW X5 is classy, tasteful, and endlessly elegant. This 2021 BMW X5 is for sale today in Mississauga.
One of BMWs best sellers, this 2021 X5, returns with a bold and commanding exterior design, and a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. The cabin will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This SUV has 67,073 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. This ultra modern BMW X5 xDrive40i comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
442.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Honda Civic No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Lane Keep 36,468 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SUV No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Blind Spot 57,773 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline Navigation Panoramic Roof Cooled Seats 79,726 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 BMW X5