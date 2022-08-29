2021 Cadillac Escalade

$128,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 3 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020164

9020164 Stock #: 221258A

221258A VIN: 1GYS4EKL2MR405483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 221258A

Mileage 16,344 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Front Bucket Seats Air Ionizer Exterior Body-colour door handles Rear Camera Mirror Washer Mechanical 3.23 axle ratio Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Automatic Stop/Start Safety Rear cross traffic alert Automatic Emergency Braking TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT Additional Features GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR Monotone Paint Application Preferred Equipment Group 1SC Magnetic Ride Control Suspension GVWR: 7 Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed Theft-deterrent alarm system Vehicle Inclination Sensor Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor Electronic limited-slip differential Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning Rear Camera Mirror HITCH GUIDANCE W/HITCH VIEW Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic w/OD Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation Tires: 275/50R22SL AS BW Door Lock & Latch Shields In-Vehicle Trailering System App Not Equipped w/Steering Column Lock Start/Stop System Disable Button 447 kgs) 600 lbs (3 Engine: 6.2L V8 DI VVT w/NSS Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Sunroof Reconfigurable Full-Colour Head-Up Display Running Board Assist Steps Single-Speed Active Transfer Case Wheels: 22'' 12-Spoke Polished Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.