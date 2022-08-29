Menu
2021 Cadillac Escalade

16,344 KM

Details Description Features

$128,995

+ tax & licensing
$128,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Sport*JUST ARRIVED*PENDING SAFETY*

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Sport*JUST ARRIVED*PENDING SAFETY*

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$128,995

+ taxes & licensing

16,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9020164
  • Stock #: 221258A
  • VIN: 1GYS4EKL2MR405483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 221258A
  • Mileage 16,344 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *JUST ARRIVED* PENDING SAFETY CERTIFICATION! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Front Bucket Seats
Air Ionizer
Body-colour door handles
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
3.23 axle ratio
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear cross traffic alert
Automatic Emergency Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR
Monotone Paint Application
Preferred Equipment Group 1SC
Magnetic Ride Control Suspension
GVWR: 7
Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed
Theft-deterrent alarm system
Vehicle Inclination Sensor
Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
Electronic limited-slip differential
Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning
Rear Camera Mirror
HITCH GUIDANCE W/HITCH VIEW
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic w/OD
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation
Tires: 275/50R22SL AS BW
Door Lock & Latch Shields
In-Vehicle Trailering System App
Not Equipped w/Steering Column Lock
Start/Stop System Disable Button
447 kgs)
600 lbs (3
Engine: 6.2L V8 DI VVT w/NSS
Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Sunroof
Reconfigurable Full-Colour Head-Up Display
Running Board Assist Steps
Single-Speed Active Transfer Case
Wheels: 22'' 12-Spoke Polished Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

