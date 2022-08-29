Menu
2021 Cadillac Escalade

15,728 KM

Details Description Features

$144,900

+ tax & licensing
$144,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury Platinum

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury Platinum

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$144,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,728KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9189274
  • Stock #: 445855
  • VIN: 1gys4dkl1mr445855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 15,728 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

