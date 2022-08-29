2021 Cadillac Escalade

$144,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 7 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9189274

9189274 Stock #: 445855

445855 VIN: 1gys4dkl1mr445855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Moon Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 15,728 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.