Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Cadillac Escalade

18,061 KM

Details Description Features

$118,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$118,495

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Sport

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

Contact Seller

$118,495

+ taxes & licensing

18,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587212
  • Stock #: U3466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U3466
  • Mileage 18,061 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone and great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 401 Dixie Hyundai

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 119,709 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 5,707 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango G...
 88,123 KM
$37,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 401 Dixie Hyundai

401 Dixie Hyundai

401 Dixie Hyundai

Primary

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

Call Dealer

1-888-668-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-668-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory