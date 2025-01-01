$79,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Sport
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$79,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,929KM
VIN 1GYS4PKL9MR458466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,929 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV