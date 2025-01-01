Menu
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

115,929 KM

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Sport

12916001

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Sport

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12916001
  2. 12916001
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,929KM
VIN 1GYS4PKL9MR458466

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Raven
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 115,929 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV