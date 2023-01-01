Menu
6.6L V8

Powering your business forward with the reliability and versatility of the 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 - built for greatness.

Finished in a White exterior that complementsthe Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 6.6L V8 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.

Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control, AM/FM radio, A/C and so much more.

We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 will bring!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

2021 Chevrolet Express

66,719 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van EXTENDED | BACKUP CAM | 6.6L V8

2021 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van EXTENDED | BACKUP CAM | 6.6L V8

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,719KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # CTDR5123
  • Mileage 66,719 KM

6.6L V8


Powering your business forward with the reliability and versatility of the 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 - built for greatness.



Finished in a White exterior that complementsthe Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 6.6L V8 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control, AM/FM radio, A/C and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

2021 Chevrolet Express