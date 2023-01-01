$47,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Express
2500 Work Van EXTENDED | BACKUP CAM | 6.6L V8
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # CTDR5123
- Mileage 66,719 KM
Vehicle Description
6.6L V8
Powering your business forward with the reliability and versatility of the 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 - built for greatness.
Finished in a White exterior that complementsthe Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 6.6L V8 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control, AM/FM radio, A/C and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
