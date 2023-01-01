Menu
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

90,332 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

RS BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | PUSH START

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

90,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Making every drive unforgettable, experience luxury and power together in the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu RS!



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, power driver seat with power lumbar support, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, OnStar, A/C, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Chevrolet Malibu RSwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

