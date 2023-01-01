$23,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
RS BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | PUSH START
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$23,990
- Listing ID: 10634838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Making every drive unforgettable, experience luxury and power together in the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu RS!
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, power driver seat with power lumbar support, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, OnStar, A/C, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Chevrolet Malibu RSwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
