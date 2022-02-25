Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

59,131 KM

Details Description Features

$60,980

+ tax & licensing
$60,980

+ taxes & licensing

Crew Cab 4x4 LT / Short Box

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

59,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8281173
  • Stock #: 22M0591A
  • VIN: 1GCUYDET9MZ198096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,131 KM

Vehicle Description

NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

