2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 LT / Short Box
59,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8281173
- Stock #: 22M0591A
- VIN: 1GCUYDET9MZ198096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22M0591A
- Mileage 59,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
