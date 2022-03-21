Menu
2021 Chevrolet Spark

23,011 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2021 Chevrolet Spark

2021 Chevrolet Spark

2LT CVT SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

2021 Chevrolet Spark

2LT CVT SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8692769
  VIN: KL8CF6SAXMC701517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Small is beautiful. Not only is it fun to drive, but it also fits almost anywhere you go. Introducing your 2021 Chevrolet Spark 2LT.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 15 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired to a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Chevrolet Spark 2LT will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

