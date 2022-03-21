2021 Chevrolet Spark

$25,990 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 0 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8692769

8692769 VIN: KL8CF6SAXMC701517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.