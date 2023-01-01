$85,679+ tax & licensing
$85,679
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
HIGH COUNTRY
Location
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
$85,679
+ taxes & licensing
49,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10159851
- Stock #: P2946
- VIN: 1GNSKTKTXMR295032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P2946
- Mileage 49,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
