Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

49,250 KM

Details Features

$85,679

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$85,679

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$85,679

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159851
  • Stock #: P2946
  • VIN: 1GNSKTKTXMR295032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2946
  • Mileage 49,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2018 Volkswagen Beet...
 31,236 KM
$39,002 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
96,404 KM
$16,363 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS
 71,574 KM
$26,579 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory