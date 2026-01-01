$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
HIGH COUNTRY
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
HIGH COUNTRY
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
134,500KM
VIN 1GNSKTKL7MR299474
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country delivers premium full-size SUV luxury, commanding V8 performance, and top-tier comfort in Chevrolet’s flagship SUV lineup. Designed for families who want luxury and capability, the Tahoe High Country combines bold styling, advanced technology, and exceptional space for every journey.
Powered by a 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4WD, the Tahoe High Country delivers smooth power, confident towing capability, and refined highway comfort.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4WD, the Tahoe High Country delivers smooth power, confident towing capability, and refined highway comfort.
Factory options included:
- Magnetic Ride Control Suspension
- Premium Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Second Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Folding Third Row
- Bose Premium Audio System
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- Heads-Up Display
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keep Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- HD Surround Vision Camera
- Power Tailgate
- Premium High Country Alloy Wheels
- Winter Tires Included
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe