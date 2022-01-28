Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

14,500 KM

Details Description Features

$99,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$99,980

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4x4 RST

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4x4 RST

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$99,980

+ taxes & licensing

14,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244726
  • Stock #: P2707
  • VIN: 1GNSKRKD6MR395205

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P2707
  • Mileage 14,500 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 5.3L 355 HP (l84) - Gas (W/1SP), 10 Speed Automatic (mqc) - Automatic. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2020 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 22,000 KM
$75,090 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 55 Tech...
 20,783 KM
$84,035 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 70,725 KM
$20,960 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory