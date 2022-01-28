$99,980+ tax & licensing
$99,980
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
4x4 RST
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$99,980
+ taxes & licensing
14,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8244726
- Stock #: P2707
- VIN: 1GNSKRKD6MR395205
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P2707
- Mileage 14,500 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 5.3L 355 HP (l84) - Gas (W/1SP), 10 Speed Automatic (mqc) - Automatic. NA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2