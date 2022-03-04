Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

12,400 KM

$91,599

+ tax & licensing
$91,599

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4x4 RST

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4x4 RST

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$91,599

+ taxes & licensing

12,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8460102
  • Stock #: P2742
  • VIN: 1GNSKRKD9MR467692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,400 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 5.3L 355 HP (l84) - Gas (W/1SP), Black. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

