2021 Chevrolet Traverse

63,000 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

LT Cloth

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 143648TN

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

