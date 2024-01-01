Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> <span>2021 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT AWD</span> <span>This car comes with a </span><strong>3.6L Pentastar<span> </span>V6</strong><span> engine boasts an impressive 303 horsepower and </span><span>268 lb-ft of Torque. Engine is mated to an TorqueFlite </span><span>eight-speed automatic transmission. </span> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Dodge Challenger

23,723 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Dodge Challenger

SXT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Challenger

SXT AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10891377
  2. 10891377
  3. 10891377
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,723KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDZGG4MH568542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,723 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT AWD

This car comes with a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine boasts an impressive 303 horsepower and 268 lb-ft of Torque. Engine is mated to an TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2022 Lamborghini Urus FRONT END PPF | COMES WITH SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Lamborghini Urus FRONT END PPF | COMES WITH SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES 31,858 KM $328,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW M5 Competition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 BMW M5 Competition 11,919 KM $134,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO AWD 16,975 KM $348,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Challenger