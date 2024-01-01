$27,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger
GT ALPINE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,977 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to feel an exhilarating ride every time you get behind the wheel of this 2021 Dodge Charger GT! Engineered with a commitment to dominating muscle cars.
Embellished in a daring Pitch Black exterior complemented by a stunning Black Cloth interior, this sedan features an impressive set of 20-inch Satin Carbon aluminum wheels that marks it out from the crowd. Hidden under the hood is a potent 3.6L V6 engine which is mated to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission yielding rear-wheel drive power for maximum performance.
Once you step inside its spacious and well-appointed cabin, prepare for an immersive experience as every inch spells comfort and innovation. This Charger GT comes equipped with a backup camera, Alpine sound system, power driver seat with power lumbar support, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, Uconnect, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, parking assist, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Dodge Charger GTwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.
