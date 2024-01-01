Menu
<p>Get ready to feel an exhilarating ride every time you get behind the wheel of this 2021 Dodge Charger GT! Engineered with a commitment to dominating muscle cars.</p> <p>Embellished in a daring Pitch Black exterior complemented by a stunning Black Cloth interior, this sedan features an impressive set of 20-inch Satin Carbon aluminum wheels that marks it out from the crowd. Hidden under the hood is a potent 3.6L V6 engine which is mated to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission yielding rear-wheel drive power for maximum performance.</p> <p>Once you step inside its spacious and well-appointed cabin, prepare for an immersive experience as every inch spells comfort and innovation. This Charger GT comes equipped with a backup camera, Alpine sound system, power driver seat with power lumbar support, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, Uconnect, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, parking assist, push-button start and so much more.</p> <p>Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Dodge Charger GTwill bring!</p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL</p>

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Dodge Charger