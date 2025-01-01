$30,450+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger
GT AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 21DC22
- Mileage 74,338 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2021 Dodge Charger GT – Low Mileage, Safety Certified!
Looking for a powerful yet fuel-efficient sedan? This 2021 Dodge Charger GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE is the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology!
✅ Price: $30,450 + Tax & Licensing Fees
✅ Mileage: 74,000 kms only!
✅ Transmission: Automatic
✅ Drivetrain: ALL-Wheel Drive
✅ Features:
✔️ Heated Seats for Ultimate Comfort
✔️ Backup Camera for Easy Parking
✔️ Push Start for Convenience
✔️ Gas Saver – Efficient Yet Powerful
✔️ Safety Certified – Buy with Confidence!
Previous accident repair and clean title. View carfax report for details
💰 FINANCING AVAILABLE!
We offer same-day financing with low-interest rates – drive away today!
🛡️ EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!
Get engine & transmission coverage for added peace of mind.
🏢 Mississauga Auto Group – Trusted for 10+ Years!
We are an OMVIC-approved, honest, and reliable dealership with a strong reputation.
📍 Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us Online: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Don’t miss out on this 2021 Dodge Charger GT – Call us today! 🚗💨
carfax report : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iW0c%2BWAjYkiAqS5FlZmsJoEUA%2F85ixBg
Vehicle Features
