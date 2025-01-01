Menu
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2021 Dodge Charger GT – Low Mileage, Safety Certified!</strong></p><p>Looking for a powerful yet fuel-efficient sedan? This <strong>2021 Dodge Charger GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE</strong> is the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology!</p><p>✅ <strong>Price:</strong> $30,450 + Tax & Licensing Fees<br />✅ <strong>Mileage:</strong> 74,000 kms only!<br />✅ <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br />✅ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> ALL-Wheel Drive<br />✅ <strong>Features:</strong><br />✔️ Heated Seats for Ultimate Comfort<br />✔️ Backup Camera for Easy Parking<br />✔️ Push Start for Convenience<br />✔️ Gas Saver – Efficient Yet Powerful<br />✔️ Safety Certified – Buy with Confidence!</p><p>Previous accident repair and clean title. View carfax report for details</p><p>💰 <strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!</strong><br />We offer <strong>same-day financing</strong> with <strong>low-interest rates</strong> – drive away today!</p><p>🛡️ <strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!</strong><br />Get <strong>engine & transmission coverage</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p>🏢 <strong>Mississauga Auto Group – Trusted for 10+ Years!</strong><br />We are an <strong>OMVIC-approved, honest, and reliable</strong> dealership with a strong reputation.</p><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br />📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Visit Us Online:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>Don’t miss out on this <strong>2021 Dodge Charger GT</strong> – Call us today! 🚗💨</p><p>carfax report : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iW0c%2BWAjYkiAqS5FlZmsJoEUA%2F85ixBg target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iW0c%2BWAjYkiAqS5FlZmsJoEUA%2F85ixBg</a></p>

12256345

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
74,338KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21DC22
  • Mileage 74,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Call Dealer

(905) 808 1198

