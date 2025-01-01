$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Granite Crystal Metallic over Black Leather and Suede Interior, this 2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD delivers muscle-car power wrapped in a premium seven-passenger SUV. Equipped with Dodge’s legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 and an advanced AWD system, it blends performance, comfort, and practicality like few others in its class.
Key Features & Options
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS
8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
R/T Performance Hood with Functional Air Scoop
LED High/Low Beam Headlamps and LED Taillamps
10.1" Uconnect 5 NAV Touchscreen Display with Navigation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration
Wireless Charging Pad & Bluetooth® Audio Streaming
Power Sunroof (Option Pkg 22S)
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats
Leather-Faced Seats with Perforated Suede Inserts
Power Liftgate & Remote Start System
Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist / ParkView Back-Up Camera
Dodge Performance Pages with Custom Drive Modes
Advanced Safety Suite: Side Airbags, Knee Blocker, Curtain Airbags
Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist
Rain Brake Support & Ready Alert Braking
Red Brake Calipers with 20” Black Alloy Wheels
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
844-902-5177