<h2 data-start=147 data-end=245><strong data-start=150 data-end=245>2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD – 5.7L HEMI V8 | Granite Crystal Metallic | Loaded with Features</strong></h2> <p data-start=247 data-end=623>Finished in <strong data-start=259 data-end=287>Granite Crystal Metallic</strong> over <strong data-start=293 data-end=329>Black Leather and Suede Interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=336 data-end=366>2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD</strong> delivers muscle-car power wrapped in a premium seven-passenger SUV. Equipped with Dodge’s legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 and an advanced AWD system, it blends performance, comfort, and practicality like few others in its class<span class= data-state=closed><span class=relative inline-flex items-center><button class=ms-1 flex h-[25px] text-[10px] leading-[13px] rounded-xl items-center justify-center gap-1 px-2 relative text-token-text-secondary! hover:text-token-text-primary! hover:bg-token-bg-secondary dark:bg-token-main-surface-secondary dark:hover:bg-token-bg-secondary bg-[#f4f4f4] ></button></span></span> <p class=not-prose mt-0! mb-0! flex-auto truncate>1C4SDJCT4MC555546 <p data-start=247 data-end=623><span class= data-state=closed><span class=relative inline-flex items-center><button class=ms-1 flex h-[25px] text-[10px] leading-[13px] rounded-xl items-center justify-center gap-1 px-2 relative text-token-text-secondary! hover:text-token-text-primary! hover:bg-token-bg-secondary dark:bg-token-main-surface-secondary dark:hover:bg-token-bg-secondary bg-[#f4f4f4] ></button></span></span>. <hr data-start=625 data-end=628 /> <h3 data-start=630 data-end=660><strong data-start=634 data-end=660>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=661 data-end=1564> <li data-start=661 data-end=707> <p data-start=663 data-end=707>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS </li> <li data-start=708 data-end=754> <p data-start=710 data-end=754>8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission </li> <li data-start=755 data-end=780> <p data-start=757 data-end=780>All-Wheel Drive (AWD) </li> <li data-start=781 data-end=831> <p data-start=783 data-end=831>R/T Performance Hood with Functional Air Scoop </li> <li data-start=832 data-end=881> <p data-start=834 data-end=881>LED High/Low Beam Headlamps and LED Taillamps </li> <li data-start=882 data-end=942> <p data-start=884 data-end=942>10.1 Uconnect 5 NAV Touchscreen Display with Navigation </li> <li data-start=943 data-end=989> <p data-start=945 data-end=989>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration </li> <li data-start=990 data-end=1044> <p data-start=992 data-end=1044>Wireless Charging Pad & Bluetooth® Audio Streaming </li> <li data-start=1045 data-end=1079> <p data-start=1047 data-end=1079>Power Sunroof (Option Pkg 22S) </li> <li data-start=1080 data-end=1137> <p data-start=1082 data-end=1137>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats </li> <li data-start=1138 data-end=1191> <p data-start=1140 data-end=1191>Leather-Faced Seats with Perforated Suede Inserts </li> <li data-start=1192 data-end=1232> <p data-start=1194 data-end=1232>Power Liftgate & Remote Start System </li> <li data-start=1233 data-end=1300> <p data-start=1235 data-end=1300>Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist / ParkView Back-Up Camera </li> <li data-start=1301 data-end=1352> <p data-start=1303 data-end=1352>Dodge Performance Pages with Custom Drive Modes </li> <li data-start=1353 data-end=1423> <p data-start=1355 data-end=1423>Advanced Safety Suite: Side Airbags, Knee Blocker, Curtain Airbags </li> <li data-start=1424 data-end=1468> <p data-start=1426 data-end=1468>Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist </li> <li data-start=1469 data-end=1513> <p data-start=1471 data-end=1513>Rain Brake Support & Ready Alert Braking </li> <li data-start=1514 data-end=1564> <p data-start=1516 data-end=1564>Red Brake Calipers with 20” Black Alloy Wheels </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

