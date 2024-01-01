Menu
Adventure Awaits in This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks This Shadow Black Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 features an automatic transmission and a powerful engine, making it ready for any terrain. Step into luxury with the Navy Pier leather-trimmed heated sport contour bucket seats of the Outer Banks trim. Enjoy the convenience of advanced technology and safety features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring. The spacious interior and versatile cargo space make every journey comfortable and practical. Whether navigating city streets or off-road trails, the Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks offers a premium driving experience that stands out from the crowd.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

53,945 KM

$31,011

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
53,945KM
VIN 3FMCR9C65MRB36536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13582
  • Mileage 53,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Adventure Awaits in This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks This Shadow Black Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 features an automatic transmission and a powerful engine, making it ready for any terrain. Step into luxury with the Navy Pier leather-trimmed heated sport contour bucket seats of the Outer Banks trim. Enjoy the convenience of advanced technology and safety features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring. The spacious interior and versatile cargo space make every journey comfortable and practical. Whether navigating city streets or off-road trails, the Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks offers a premium driving experience that stands out from the crowd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

2021 Ford Bronco Sport