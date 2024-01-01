$31,011+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
$31,011
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13582
- Mileage 53,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure Awaits in This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks This Shadow Black Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 features an automatic transmission and a powerful engine, making it ready for any terrain. Step into luxury with the Navy Pier leather-trimmed heated sport contour bucket seats of the Outer Banks trim. Enjoy the convenience of advanced technology and safety features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring. The spacious interior and versatile cargo space make every journey comfortable and practical. Whether navigating city streets or off-road trails, the Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks offers a premium driving experience that stands out from the crowd.
