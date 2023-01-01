2021 Ford Escape

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 3 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10417998

10417998 Stock #: 13183

13183 VIN: 1FMCU9H64MUA07476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13183

Mileage 36,348 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Interior Steering Wheel Controls Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Keyless Start Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.